Select list of winners at 2023 Tony Awards
NEW YORK (AP) — Select winners so far at the 2023 Tony Awards:
Best choreography: Casey Nicholaw, “Some Like It Hot”
Best original score: “Kimberly Akimbo,” Music: Jeanine Tesori, Lyrics: David Lindsay-Abaire
Best orchestrations: Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter, “Some Like It Hot”
Costume of a musical: Gregg Barnes, “Some Like It Hot”
Costume of a play: Brigitte Reiffenstuel, “Leopoldstadt”
