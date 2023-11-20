Second suspect arrested in Morgan State University shooting

BALTIMORE (AP) — A second suspect has been arrested in a shooting at Morgan State University that left five people injured during homecoming celebrations at the historically Black college in northeast Baltimore, federal authorities said Monday.

Jovon Williams, 18, was arrested Friday and charged with attempted first-degree murder and other counts, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. He was taken into custody in Washington, D.C., where he also faces drug and gun charges in a separate case.

Police have already arrested another teen they said was involved in the shooting, but he hasn’t been publicly identified because he’s a minor. Officials said neither suspect has a known connection to the university.

The shooting took place Oct. 3 after a coronation ceremony for this year’s Mister and Miss Morgan State. Students were making their way from a campus auditorium to the student center for a coronation ball when gunfire sent them scattering. Four of the victims were students, and police believe the intended target was not among those injured.

The campus was placed on lockdown for hours because officers thought there was an active shooter threat. University leaders canceled classes and homecoming activities for the remainder of the week.

Detectives believe the shooting stemmed from a dispute and involved two shooters.

The Maryland Office of the Public Defender said in an email Monday that it was too early to say if they would represent Williams in the Baltimore case.

Williams had been wanted by law enforcement since June on federal gun and drug charges out of Washington, according to a news release Monday from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Police announced the arrests this summer of 12 other indicted co-conspirators, who prosecutors referred to as the “Kennedy Street Crew.” The group is accused of openly selling drugs in Northwest Washington and using guns to protect their territory.

Baltimore leaders praised the law enforcement agencies involved in Williams’ arrest for getting him off the streets.

“The Morgan State community has been forced to grapple with the violent, reckless decision of a few individuals who had no regard for the lives around them,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said in a statement. “I hope that this will be a sign to everyone that if you come into Baltimore City, endanger lives, and injure people, we will not rest until you are held accountable.”

Detectives were able to identify the suspected shooters using surveillance video from the university campus. Days after the Oct. 3 shooting, officials released surveillance images and asked for the public’s help in tracking down the individuals shown.

