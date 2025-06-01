Saudi Arabia stops 269,678 Muslims without Hajj permits from entering Mecca

MECCA, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi Arabia stopped more than 269,000 people without permits for the annual Hajj pilgrimage from entering Mecca, officials said Sunday, as authorities crack down on illegal journeys into the city.

The government blames overcrowding at the Hajj on unauthorized participants. It also says they made up large numbers of those who died in last year’s searing summer heat.

The number of expulsions highlights the scale of unauthorized pilgrimages — as well as the demand to perform the Hajj. There are currently 1.4 million Muslims in Mecca officially, with more expected to arrive in the days to come.

There are fines of up to $5,000 and other punitive measures, like deportation, for anyone performing the Hajj without a permit. The policy includes citizens and those with Saudi residency.

At a press conference in Mecca, officials said they had stopped 269,678 people without permits from entering the city. According to the rules, only those with permits are allowed to perform the pilgrimage, even if they live in the city year-round.

Officials have also imposed penalties on more than 23,000 Saudi residents for violating Hajj regulations and revoked the licenses of 400 Hajj companies.

Lt. Gen. Mohammed Al-Omari told the media: “The pilgrim is in our sight, and anyone who disobeys is in our hands.”

The Hajj is the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca and involves a series of religious rituals. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime obligation for every Muslim who can afford it and is physically able to do it.

But it has been marred in recent years by concerns about extreme temperatures, with pilgrims performing their rituals outdoors in peak daylight hours.

Historically, deaths are not uncommon at the Hajj, which has seen at times over 2 million people travel to Saudi Arabia for a five-day pilgrimage. It has also seen fatal stampedes and other accidents.

Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense said Sunday that drones were being used for the first time at the Hajj. These can be used for surveillance and monitoring, as well as extinguishing fires.

