Russia and Ukraine clash over ceasefire proposals as fighting rages

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine and Russia are at odds over competing ceasefire proposals, as Moscow accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of threatening the safety of dignitaries attending Victory Day celebrations after he dismissed Russia’s unilateral 72-hour ceasefire.

Zelenskyy instead renewed calls for a more substantial 30-day pause in hostilities, as the U.S. had initially proposed. He said the proposed ceasefire could start anytime as a meaningful step toward ending the three-year war. “Let’s be honest — you can’t agree on anything serious in three, five, or seven days,” he said.

Zelenskyy said that Moscow’s announcement of a 72-hour ceasefire next week in Ukraine to mark Victory Day in World War II is merely an attempt to create a “soft atmosphere” ahead of Russia’s annual celebrations. “It looks unserious,” he said, “so that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s guests on Red Square feel comfortable and safe.”

Ukraine won’t guarantee safety for visitors to Russia

He said that Ukraine cannot provide security assurances to foreign officials planning to visit Russia around May 9, warning that Moscow could stage provocations and later attempt to blame Ukraine.

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency services personnel work to extinguish a fire following a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, May 3, 2025. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS

Zelenskyy said that some governments had approached Kyiv seeking safety reassurance while their delegations are in Russia.

“Our position is very simple: we cannot take responsibility for what happens on the territory of the Russian Federation,” he said. “They are the ones providing your security, and we will not be offering any guarantees.”

Zelenskyy said he had instructed Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry to advise against visiting Russia during this period. “We must tell those who approach us: we do not recommend visiting the Russian Federation from a security standpoint. And if you choose to do so, don’t ask us — it’s your personal decision.”

The Ukrainian leader reiterated that Kyiv’s military actions will remain “mirror-like,” responding to Russia’s moves. He acknowledged that implementing a complete front-line ceasefire without robust international monitoring remains nearly impossible, but emphasized that the 30-day window offers a credible start.

He confirmed ongoing efforts to convene the next round of negotiations with the U.S. He also expressed hope that it could happen in Ukraine, saying it was a “positive sign” that such a gathering is under discussion despite recent personnel changes in Washington.

Russia wants Ukraine to ‘de-escalate’

In response to Zelenskyy’s comments, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that he had “unequivocally threatened the world leaders who are planning to arrive in Moscow on May 9.”

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, said Saturday that nobody could guarantee Kyiv’s safety if Ukraine attacked Moscow celebrations on May 9.

“In the event of a real provocation on Victory Day, no one will guarantee that May 10 will come in Kyiv,” he wrote on Telegram.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Russia expects Kyiv to take steps to de-escalate before Victory Day.

“We will, of course, expect (from) Kyiv not ambiguous, but final statements, and most importantly, actions aimed at de-escalating the conflict during the holidays,” Peskov told journalists.

Russia’s ceasefire proposals, he said, were meant to “test Kyiv’s readiness to find ways for long-term sustainable peace between Russia and Ukraine.”

Russia and Ukraine exchange drone strikes

A Russian drone strike on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, wounded 47 people, officials said, and prompted another appeal from Zelenskyy for more decisive support from the country’s allies.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said drones hit 12 locations across the city late Friday, hitting residential buildings, civilian infrastructure and vehicles.

The Kharkiv Prosecutor’s Office said that Russian forces used drones with thermobaric warheads. In a statement on Telegram, it said thermobaric weapons create a powerful blast wave and a hot cloud of smoke, causing large-scale destruction. The prosecutor said its use may indicate a deliberate violation of international humanitarian law.

“While the world hesitates with decisions, nearly every night in Ukraine turns into a nightmare, costing lives. Ukraine needs strengthened air defense. Strong and real decisions are needed from our partners — the United States, Europe, all our partners who seek peace,” Zelenskyy wrote on X.

Russia fired a total of 183 exploding drones and decoys overnight, Ukraine’s air force said. Of those, 77 were intercepted and a further 73 lost, likely having been electronically jammed. Russia also launched two ballistic missiles.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defenses shot down 170 Ukrainian drones overnight. The ministry said eight cruise missiles and three guided missiles were also intercepted.

In southern Russia, five people, including two children, were injured in a drone strike on the Black Sea port city of Novorossiysk overnight, according to Mayor Andrey Kravchenko.

The latest wave of attacks comes after the U.S. and Ukraine on Wednesday signed an agreement granting American access to Ukraine’s vast mineral resources. It finalizes a deal months in the making that could enable continued military aid to Kyiv amid concerns that President Donald Trump might scale back support in ongoing peace negotiations with Russia.

