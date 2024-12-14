Remains of missing Illinois man discovered in pickup buried in Mississippi River

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — Human remains discovered three months ago in a pickup truck in the Mississippi River have been identified as a man who was reported missing in 2019, Illinois authorities said.

“The East Moline Police Department continues to investigate this incident as a homicide,” Chief Jeff Ramsey said in a written statement.

The remains were identified as Daniel Claeys, a local man who was in his early 30s when his family said he was missing in 2019. The pickup truck was reported stolen in 2017.

The vehicle, buried in deep mud, was found in September in the Mississippi River near a boat ramp in East Moline. DNA helped investigators determine the identity of the remains.

“Family has been notified and they now have some closure knowing their family member has been located,” Ramsey said Thursday.

He said investigators will continue to try to solve Claeys’ disappearance and death.

