Puerto Rico awaits historic election results thanks to third-party challenge

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico awaited election results late Tuesday that will be historic regardless of which of the top two gubernatorial candidates wins.

If Jenniffer González of the pro-statehood New Progressive Party wins Tuesday’s election, it will mark the first time in the island’s history that the party secures three consecutive terms.

If Juan Dalmau, who is running for Puerto Rico’s Independence Party and Citizen Victory Movement, wins, it will be the first win for a candidate outside of the two main parties that have dominated the island’s politics for decades. If he comes in second, he will also make history as the first third-party candidate to do so.

As of late Tuesday, González had 40% of the votes and Dalmau 32% with 73% of precincts reporting, according to partial results released by Puerto Rico’s State Elections Commission.

“Until the last vote is counted, no one here can claim a victory,” Dalmau said.

A billboard promoting Puerto Rico’s Independence Party and the Citizen Victory Movement gubernatorial candidate Juan Dalmau towers over a highway, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.(AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alejandro Granadillo

Trailing third was Jesús Manuel Ortiz of the Popular Democratic Party, which supports the island’s territorial status. Late Tuesday, Javier Jiménez of Project Dignity, a conservative party created in 2019, conceded.

Voters began celebrating certain results early, with some clutching brooms as they talked about “cleaning house” and others cheering around a car fitted with a coffin on top.

Earlier on Tuesday, thousands of voters across the U.S. territory stood in long lines clutching umbrellas, undeterred by heavy rain.

“I feel that for the first time, there is an opportunity for change,” said Jorge Hernández, a 24-year-old arts student as he waited to cast his vote. “The bipartisanship is losing strength. I have faith that there can be real change.”

For decades, the New Progressive Party and the Popular Democratic Party would receive at least 90% of all votes, but that began to change in 2016. Newer parties are attracting more voters given Puerto Rico’s economic and political turmoil while a younger generation is decrying corruption, persistent power outages and a lack of affordable housing, among other things.

Education, health and public safety also were on voters’ minds as they marveled at the long lines despite the rain.

“I’ve never seen it like this,” said Nadja Oquendo, a 62-year-old retiree.

Faviola Alcalá, a pro surfer, said she was voting for the first time and was thrilled to see the line at her polling station.

“I love it,” she said, adding that she wants a break from Puerto Rico’s two main parties and more opportunities for young people.

Among the voters who stepped out despite the rain was reggaetón superstar Bad Bunny, who has derided the pro-statehood party and made a brief appearance at Dalmau’s campaign closer.

“I trust that we the people of Puerto Rico will make the right decision for the future of our people,” he told reporters.

Delayed results

Long lines were reported at several polling stations given malfunctioning voting machines and other issues, including power outages.

Some voters turned on their phone’s timers to see how long they stood in line while others munched on snacks as a street vendor cried out, “Cold water! Cold water!”

Ommy González, a 25-year-old bartender who was voting for the first time, carried a fold-out chair and a water bottle.

“I’m very excited,” he said. “Obviously we want something different for the people.”

González said he wants a stronger economy and education system and denounced persistent political corruption: “Stop taking money and misspending it.”

Several voters said they were surprised at how quickly minority and new parties have become serious threats to the stronghold the two main parties have had on Puerto Rico’s politics.

“I didn’t see this happening so early on, but I’m glad,” said Giulianna Abreu, a 33-year-old publicist.

Long lines persisted after the official closing of polls at 5 p.m. local time Tuesday, and people already in line were allowed to vote. Results could take days. In 2020, it took officials four days to release preliminary results.

Dalmau, however, said he believed results for the governorship would be ready by late Tuesday: “We are hopeful that this country will take a historic step.”

Puerto Rico’s State Elections Commission is still counting more than 220,000 early and absentee votes, with counting starting more than two weeks later than usual. Jessika Padilla, the commission’s alternate president, said some 40% of those votes had been counted as of Monday.

“This validation process is one that we are not going to take lightly,” she said.

More than 5,000 inmates out of some 7,400 total also have voted, although it’s unclear how many of those votes have been counted.

Officials also are still receiving allegations about electoral crimes, including from people who said they received confirmations for early voting when they made no such request.

A status question and a symbolic vote

On Tuesday, voters also were asked for a seventh time about Puerto Rico’s political status. The nonbinding referendum offers three options: statehood, independence and independence with free association, under which issues like foreign affairs, U.S. citizenship and use of the U.S. dollar would be negotiated.

“We’re going to work to give our people equality,” said Jenniffer González of the pro-statehood party.

Party officials have long noted that despite being a U.S. territory, Puerto Rico receives unequal treatment when it comes to Medicaid, Medicare and other federal programs.

Statehood obtained 56% of votes followed by independence with 32%, the first time that option clinches second place in referendums that included that choice. More than 111,000 ballots were left blank.

Regardless of the outcome, a change in status requires approval from the U.S. Congress.

Some voters on Monday said that statehood is the only thing that will help pull Puerto Rico out of its slump.

In addition, Puerto Ricans on Tuesday can support Kamala Harris or Donald Trump in a symbolic vote if they wish. While Puerto Ricans are U.S. citizens, those on the island are not allowed to vote in U.S. presidential elections.

Harris obtained 73% of symbolic votes versus 27% for Trump.

____

Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.