Protesters calling for Sen. Elizabeth Warren to push for a Gaza cease-fire block a Boston bridge

BOSTON (AP) — Demonstrators seeking a cease-fire in Gaza blocked traffic on the Boston University bridge during rush hour Thursday morning, stopping traffic for more than two hours.

The group of about 100 people chanted “Cease-fire now!” and held a banner with the words “Jews say: ceasefire now” during the protest amid an Israeli ground offensive in Gaza that followed Hamas-led attacks in Israel on Oct. 7. Demonstrators also held signs that said, “Let Gaza Live.” The bridge connects Boston and Cambridge.

Activists were demanding that Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts support an immediate cease-fire and use her influence to stop the Israeli government’s military action. Her office had no immediate comment.

Boston police were at the scene of the protest, which was organized by IfNotNow, a group that says it represents members of Boston’s Jewish community. The demonstration wrapped up by mid-morning.

Elizabeth Weinbloom, a spokesperson, said the group wants more than a measured words from Warren.

“We can’t wait for her to make slow, incremental steps to pressing for a cease-fire. We need that now,” Weinbloom said. “So we’re taking disruptive and inconvenient action. We need Sen. Warren take disruptive and inconvenient action to end this war.”

The protest came as Israeli forces dropped leaflets warning Palestinians to flee parts of southern Gaza, residents said Thursday, signaling a possible expansion of the Israeli offensive.

