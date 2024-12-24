Prosecutors withdraw appeal of dismissed case against Alec Baldwin in fatal movie set shooting

By MORGAN LEE The Associated Press
Alec Baldwin, left, Hilaria Baldwin attend a gala performance of "All In: Comedy About Love by Simon Rich" at the Hudson Theatre on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, in New York. (Photo by CJ Rivera/Invision/AP)[CJ Rivera/Invision/AP/CJ Rivera]

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico prosecutors won’t pursue an appeal of a court’s decision to dismiss an involuntary manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin in the fatal shooting on a cinematographer on the set of a Western movie.

Special Prosecutor Kari Morrissey on Monday withdrew the appeal of a July decision at trial to dismiss the charge. The Santa Fe district attorney announced the move in a news release.

