Prosecutors files charges in shooting that killed 3 and wounded 6 in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 26-year-old man was charged Monday in a weekend shooting that killed three people and wounded six more in Kansas City, police said.

Keivon Greene is accused of first-degree assault and armed criminal action, and prosecutors said they expect to file more charges. A second suspect was involved in the shooting, according to a probable cause statement.

Responding officers found two men and a woman dead from gunshot wounds at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday in a parking lot where a crowd had gathered near an auto shop known to host informal after-hours get-togethers, police said.

According to the probable cause statement, one of the wounded told police the shooting started after she greeted one of the suspects and his girlfriend with a hug.

The victim’s boyfriend then told the suspect to “watch his hands.” When the victim and her boyfriend began to walk away, the suspect took out a gun and fatally shot him in the back, according to the statement.

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves held hands with Cherron Barney, left, and another woman as people gathered in the street to pray after several people died and others were injured following a shooting early Sunday, June 25, 2023, near 57th Street and Prospect Avenue in Kansas City, Mo. (Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tammy Ljungblad

Another person pulled a gun and began shooting, striking the woman in the buttocks. The victim identified Greene as the man who shot her, according to the statement.

Online court records did not name an attorney for Greene.

Police initially said at least five others where shot and taken to hospitals by private vehicles and ambulances. On Monday, police identified a sixth person who went to a hospital after being wounded.

The dead were identified as Nikko Manning, 22; Jasity Strong, 28; and Camden Brown, 29.

Police said Sunday that another person was wounded in a separate shooting blocks away at about 3 a.m. No additional information in that shooting has been released.

Greene was taken into custody in Grandview, Missouri, just after 5 p.m. Sunday, according to Officer Jacob Becchina, a police spokesperson.

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves joined people at the scene in a prayer circle as officers collected evidence.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.