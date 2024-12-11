Propeller plane crashes onto intersection in Texas and splits in half

VICTORIA, Texas (AP) — A twin-engine propeller plane crashed onto a Texas highway on Wednesday afternoon, splitting in two and leaving debris scattered across the roadway.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the only person on board the Piper PA-31 was the pilot. The pilot’s name and the condition were not immediately released. The FAA said it would investigate the crash.

It was unclear if the the crash in Victoria injured anyone on the ground when the plane came down in traffic near a highway overpass about 3 p.m. local time.

Victoria police said in a brief video statement posted on Facebook that three vehicles had been damaged. Images from the scene showed the plane split in half at the fuselage, and part of the plane wreckage sitting on top of a damaged car.

