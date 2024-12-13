President Macron names centrist ally Bayrou as France’s next prime minister

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday named centrist ally François Bayrou as prime minister, after a historic parliamentary vote ousted the previous government last week.

Bayrou, 73, a crucial partner in Macron’s centrist alliance, has been a well-known figure in French politics for decades. His political experience is seen as key in efforts to restore stability as no single party holds a majority at the National Assembly.

Bayrou was recently cleared in a case alleging embezzlement of European Parliament funds.

Macron vowed last week to remain in office until his term ends in 2027.

