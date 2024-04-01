Powerball jackpot rises to $1.09 billion and stretches a 3-month losing streak

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.09 billion after no one matched the six numbers drawn Monday night, continuing a three-month winless streak for the top prize.

The numbers drawn were: 19, 24, 40, 42, 56 and the Powerball 23.

No one has won Powerball’s jackpot since New Year’s Day, a stretch of 39 drawings without anyone matching the game’s six numbers. If no one wins the jackpot Wednesday night, the game will match its record of 41 consecutive drawings on Saturday night.

The reason for the jackpot drought is simple: The odds of winning the top prize are miserable, at 1 in 292.2 million. It’s those odds that create the large jackpots that are designed to attract attention and drive up sales.

The $1.09 billion prize is for a sole winner who makes the rare decision to be paid over 30 years through an annuity. Nearly all winners instead take the cash option, which for Wednesday night would be an estimated $527.3 million.

Lottery player Julius Obembe, originally from Nigeria, displays Powerball tickets we purchased at the Las Palmitas Mini Market in in the Fashion District downtown Los Angeles on Monday, April 1, 2024. A $1 billion Powerball jackpot will tempt lottery players who think they just might hit it rich after three months without a big winner. No one has won Powerball's jackpot since New Year's Day, a stretch of 38 consecutive drawings without anyone matching the game's six numbers. Powerball announced Monday that the prize has now reached $1 billion. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Damian Dovarganes

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.