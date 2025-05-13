Pope Leo XIV visits the headquarters of his Augustinian order

ROME (AP) — Pope Leo XIV celebrated Mass and had lunch with members of his Augustinian religious order on Tuesday, slipping into the congregation’s headquarters outside St. Peter’s Square where he served for 12 years as superior.

“The atmosphere was of great fraternity,” said the Rev. Gabriele Pedicino, head of the Augustinians’ Italian branch. “You really always have to practice and remember that he is now the pope, because he puts you at ease and has this closeness that always impresses me.”

Leo was seen arriving in a black vehicle at around lunchtime at the Agostinianum, the pontifical institute that also serves as the Rome-based residence and headquarters of the Order of St. Augustine. Leo left shortly before 3 p.m.

The ethos of the order, which includes a contemplative spirituality, communal living and service to others, is traced to the fifth-century St. Augustine of Hippo, one of the theological and devotional giants of early Christianity.

The former Rev. Robert Prevost, history’s first American pope, was twice elected superior of the order, serving as general prior from 2001-2013. The order was formed in the 13th century as a community of mendicant friars — dedicated to poverty, service and evangelization and inspired by the saint.

Ever since his May 8 election, Leo has repeatedly emphasized that he’s a “son of St. Augustine” and quoted from the saint.

He visited an Augustinian-run Marian sanctuary south of Rome on Saturday in his first outing as pope, and during his first greeting to the world, Leo wore a pectoral cross given to him by his order that contained relics of St. Augustine.

Leo, the first Augustinian pope, has also kept as his papal coat of arms and motto “In Illo uno unum.” The words were pronounced by St. Augustine in a sermon to explain that “although we Christians are many, in the one Christ we are one.” The emblem on the coast of arms is that of the Augustinian order: a pierced flaming heart and a book, representing the Scriptures.

Pedicino said that he expected Leo to apply Augustine’s teaching about communion and unity in diversity in his new ministry as pope.

“Diversity isn’t a danger or something negative,” he said of Augustine’s teaching. “So I think the pope will work so that inside the church and out, the ‘other’ is increasingly seen not as a danger if different, but as someone to love and who enriches our life and makes it more beautiful.”

