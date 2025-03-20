Police say they’ve apprehended hospital worker who shot co-worker in parking garage

TROY, Mich. (AP) — Police in Michigan said they apprehended a hospital employee who shot and wounded a co-worker Thursday morning in a northern suburb of Detroit, an incident that prompted a lockdown at the sprawling medical complex and area schools.

The Troy Police Department said on the social media platform X that the suspect was in custody.

Earlier in the morning, Lt. Ben Hancock said the victim, a 25-year-old man, was shot twice in the arm and was in stable condition. He said it appeared to be “a targeted incident” between the two men.

Police dispatchers were informed at 7:08 a.m. of a shooting that occurred in a parking garage at Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital. Hancock said hospital security reported a handgun was fired five times at the victim.

In a post on X, Corewell Health said “one person is in the emergency department for medical treatment,” with no further explanation.

In this image taken from video provided by WXYZ-TV, law enforcement respond to a shooting at Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital on Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Troy, Mich. (WXYZ-TV via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS

Local residents received an emergency message on their phones Thursday morning, alerting them about an active shooter and advising them to avoid the area around the hospital and to shelter in place. WXYZ-TV interviewed one woman who was sheltering on the first floor of the hospital with other patients who were scheduled to get mammograms.

As of 10 a.m. ET, the medical complex was in the process of returning to normal operations.

A city of more than 87,000, Troy is located about 22 miles (35 kilometers) north of Detroit.

Last month, in York, Pennsylvania, a man armed with a pistol and carrying zip ties took hospital staff in the intensive care unit hostage before he was killed by police in a shootout that also left an officer dead, officials said. The shooter, identified as 49-year-old Diogenes Archangel-Ortiz, apparently intentionally targeted the hospital after he was in contact with the intensive care unit earlier in the week for medical care involving someone else, according to the York County district attorney.

Such violence at hospitals is on the rise, often in emergency departments but also maternity wards and intensive care units, hospital security consultant Dick Sem said. In hospital attacks, unlike random mass shootings elsewhere, the shooter is often targeting somebody, sometimes resentful about the care given a relative who died, he added.

