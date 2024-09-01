Police say 1 teen dead, another injured in shooting at outside Michigan State Fair

NOVI, Mich. (AP) — Two teenagers were shot, one fatally, just outside the Michigan State Fair in what police described late Saturday as an isolated incident.

Police in the Detroit suburb of Novi, where the fair is held, said gunshots were reported just before 10 p.m. Saturday. The shooting took place in the fair’s parking lot and was initially described as an active shooter situation, prompting several law enforcement agencies to respond. Authorities later deemed it an isolated crime.

“There is no threat to the community,” Novi police said late Saturday in a statement on the social media platform X.

Both victims, 14-year-old teenage boys, had arrived at the fair with friends. Investigators said they believed the shooting stemmed from an argument in recent days.

The teens were taken to a local hospital where one 14-year-old was pronounced dead. The other was reported in stable condition, police said.

Police have not identified a suspect.

Novi is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of Detroit. The state fair ends Monday.

