Police have questioned person of interest in shooting that killed 3 in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A person of interest has been questioned in a weekend shooting that killed three people and wounded several more in Kansas City, police said.

Responding officers found two men and a woman dead from gunshot wounds at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday in a parking lot where a crowd had gathered, near an auto shop known to host informal after-hours get-togethers, police said.

At least five others thought to be wounded there were taken by private vehicles and ambulances to various hospitals, police said. Police said Sunday that another person was wounded in a separate shooting blocks away at about 3 a.m. No additional information in that shooting has been released.

Homicide detectives identified a person of interest in the shooting near the auto shop and took a man into custody in Grandview, Missouri, just after 5 p.m. Sunday, according to Officer Jacob Becchina, a police spokesperson. The man’s name was not released, and no charges were reported by Monday morning.

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves joined people at the scene in a prayer circle as officers collected evidence.

