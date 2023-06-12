Police: 1 dead, several wounded in shooting at Maryland home

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland police chief said that at least one person was killed and several others wounded in a shooting Sunday night at a house in the state’s capital city.

Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson told The Baltimore Sun that several people were shot and at least one of the victims had died.

Numerous police cars were seen in the residential area where the shooting happened south of the city center and near the waterfront.

The police department issued a news release confirming multiple people were hurt and that one was flown to a trauma center. The release did not elaborate further on the victims.

The police statement said that a suspect was in custody and that there was no further threat to the public.

