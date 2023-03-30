Philippine ferry fire leaves 12 dead, at least 7 missing

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A ferry carrying about 250 passengers and crew caught fire between Philippine islands and at least 12 people were killed with seven still missing, a provincial governor said Thursday.

Many of those rescued had jumped off the ferry in panic at the height of the fire and were plucked from the sea by the coast guard, navy, another ferry and local fishermen, said Gov. Jim Hataman of the southern island province of Basilan. The search and rescue effort was continuing Thursday.

The governor said most of those onboard the MV Lady Mary Joy 3 were rescued overnight but authorities were double-checking the numbers from different rescue teams, suggesting the figures could change.

The ferry was enroute to Jolo town in Sulu province from the southern port city of Zamboanga when it caught fire midway off Basilan close to midnight, he said.

The dead included at least three children, who apparently were separated from their parents, and at least 23 passengers were injured and brought to hospitals, he said.

In this photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, survivors rest after being rescued from the still burning MV Lady Mary Joy at Basilan, southern Philippines early Thursday March 30, 2023. More than a dozen people died while other were reported missing after an inter-island cargo and passenger ferry with about 200 passengers and crew onboard caught fire close to midnight in the southern Philippines, a provincial governor said Thursday. (Philippine Coast Guard via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS In this photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, Philippine Coast Guard personnel search for survivors from the fire on MV Lady Mary Joy at Basilan, southern Philippines early Thursday March 30, 2023. More than a dozen people died while other were reported missing after an inter-island cargo and passenger ferry with about 200 passengers and crew onboard caught fire close to midnight in the southern Philippines, a provincial governor said Thursday. (Philippine Coast Guard via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS In this photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, Philippine Coast Guard personnel plucks a survivor from the waters near a burning MV Lady Mary Joy at Basilan, southern Philippines early Thursday March 30, 2023. More than a dozen people died while other were reported missing after an inter-island cargo and passenger ferry with about 200 passengers and crew onboard caught fire close to midnight in the southern Philippines, a provincial governor said Thursday. (Philippine Coast Guard via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS Previous Next

“Some of the passengers were roused from sleep due to the commotion caused by the fire. Some jumped off the ship,” Hataman told The Associated Press by telephone.

Most of those who died drowned and were recovered at sea, officials said.

The burned ferry has been towed to Basilan’s shoreline and an investigation was underway, Hataman said.

Sea accidents are common in the Philippine archipelago because of frequent storms, badly maintained boats, overcrowding and spotty enforcement of safety regulations, especially in remote provinces.

In December 1987, the ferry Dona Paz sank after colliding with a fuel tanker, killing more than 4,300 people in the world’s worst peacetime maritime disaster.

