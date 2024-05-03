Person fatally shot by police after allegedly pointing weapon at others ID’d as 35-year-old man

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An armed person shot and killed by Indianapolis police after allegedly pointing a weapon at other people was identified on Friday as a 35-year-old man.

Lemar Brandon Qualls died at Methodist Hospital, the Marion County Coroner’s Office said Friday.

Qualls was shot on the city’s north side Thursday afternoon after officers responded to a report of a person armed with a weapon, Officer William Young of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said at a Thursday news conference.

The man was “pointing a firearm at people (and) threatening to shoot them,” Young said.

The situation then escalated and two officers fired their weapons, striking the man later ID’d as Qualls, police said, adding that no officers or bystanders were injured. They said detectives found a gun at the scene.

The shooting will be investigated by the police department’s Critical Incident Response Team and Internal Affairs, and the civilian-dominated Use of Force Review Board will conduct a mandatory hearing.

The officers who fired their guns have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

