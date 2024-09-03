Overnight shootings along Seattle-area interstate injure 4

SEATTLE (AP) — Separate shootings overnight along Interstate 5 in the Seattle area left at least four people injured, one of them critically, and a suspect was arrested early Tuesday, officials said.

The first shooting was reported Monday night, Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said on social media. One person injured in that shooting drove to a fire station for treatment before being taken to the hospital, KOMO-TV reported.

Soon after, the state patrol received reports of two additional shootings and the Seattle Fire Department reported its crews treated a 20-year-old woman who was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition, KOMO said.

The suspect’s vehicle was later found and a person was arrested with the help of five different law enforcement agencies, Johnson said without giving any details about the suspect.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.