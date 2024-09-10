Omaha police arrest suspect after teen critically hurt in shooting at high school

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police are investigating a shooting that critically injured a teenage boy at a high school in Nebraska’s largest city.

Families rushed to Omaha Northwest High School after the shooting was reported Tuesday, but it wasn’t immediately clear whether it happened inside or outside the school.

Omaha Police said in a post on the social platform X that a suspect has been arrested and that the school is secure after having been locked down. They said there is no current public safety threat.

Local news reported that a 15-year-old was critically injured in the shooting and rushed to the hospital.

Two nearby Catholic high schools — Marian and Roncalli high schools — were also locked down after the shooting.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.