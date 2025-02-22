Officers conducting a welfare check find 5 people dead in Indiana home

LAKE STATION, Ind. (AP) — Police conducting a welfare check Friday afternoon discovered five people dead inside a home in northwest Indiana.

When officers arrived at the home in Lake Station, about 34 miles (55 kilometers) southeast of Chicago, they obtained a search warrant and found the bodies, according to a Lake Station Police Department statement.

Officials described it as an isolated situation and said there was no threat to the public.

There was no additional information about the victims and how they died.

“The Lake Station Police Department is asking for the public’s patience while more information is gathered and the appropriate individuals are notified before any additional information is released,” the statement posted on social media said.

