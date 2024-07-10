NYPD officer dies following medical episode at Bronx training facility

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City police officer died Wednesday after suffering an apparent medical episode at a training facility in the Bronx.

A 33-year-old officer lost consciousness at 11:30 a.m. while at Rodman’s Neck, an operations base used by police for weapons and tactical training, a spokesperson for the New York Police Department said. He was pronounced dead shortly after at a nearby hospital.

The death did not involve gunfire, the spokesperson said. Authorities were investigating whether the officer may have suffered heat stroke or a heart attack.

The department has not yet publicly identified the officer.

