NYC taxi driver was having a medical episode when he jumped the curb and hit people, police say

NEW YORK (AP) — A taxi driver whose car hit six pedestrians when he jumped a curb in a Manhattan shopping district on Christmas Day was having a medical episode at the time, New York City police said Thursday.

An NYPD spokesperson would not elaborate on the type of type of medical episode but said no criminality is suspected at this time. The 58-year-old was taken to a hospital in stable condition for further evaluation.

Also hospitalized after the yellow taxi drove onto the sidewalk across the street from Macy’s flagship store in Herald Square were a 9-year-old boy with a laceration to his right thigh, a 49-year-old woman with a leg injury and a 41-year-old woman. All were in stable condition, police said.

Three other pedestrians, women aged 19, 37 and 49, declined medical treatment.

Herald Square is a major shopping destination for tourists and locals, with the Macy’s store taking up an entire city block between 34th and 35th streets. It is among the city’s many retailers that feature elaborate Christmas window displays.

This image taken from video provided by Aron Ranen shows a taxi cab that jumped a curb and hit pedestrians in Manhattan on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024 in New York. (Aron Ranen via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Aron Ranen

