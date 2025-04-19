NTSB is investigating after a small plane crashed into a Nebraska river and killed 3 on board

FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — The NTSB on Saturday confirmed that it is investigating the crash of a single-engine plane into a river in eastern Nebraska Friday night, killing three people.

The plane was traveling along the Platte River and crashed into the water south of Fremont at 8:15 p.m., Sgt. Brie Frank of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said during a news conference.

The bodies of three people were recovered, Frank confirmed.

Authorities did not immediately release the identities of the deceased. The NTSB said the airplane was a Cessna 180.

The Federal Aviation Administration will also be investigating, local officials said. Fremont is about 37 miles (60 kilometers) west of Omaha.

Sgt. Brie Frank, Dodge County Sheriff's Office, speaks to media after a plane crashed into the Platte River killing multiple people Friday, April 18, 2025, in Fremont, Neb. (Nikos Frazier/Omaha World-Herald via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nikos Frazier

