No charges in deadly 2019 Hard Rock hotel building collapse in New Orleans, grand jury rules

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A grand jury in Louisiana has decided against indicting anyone in the deadly collapse four years ago of a Hard Rock Hotel that was under construction in New Orleans.

The panel, which heard evidence in the case over several months, met once more on Thursday. It was the last chance to file criminal charges before a four-year window closed to pursue gross negligence charges under state law.

Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams decided to have the panel hear testimony and vote on potential charges, rather than directly filing them, and it returned a “no true bill” verdict, meaning at least nine jurors did not find sufficient evidence to establish criminal liability.

Williams said in a statement that the grand jury did not hear enough evidence to meet the threshold for a criminal case.

“Unfortunately, criminal negligence carries a much higher burden than civil negligence, and upon deliberating, the jurors decided there simply wasn’t enough certainty to proceed,” Williams said.

His office also expressed frustration at the grand jury’s decision, calling it “a disheartening day.”

“Our entire team … is frustrated with this outcome,” it said in the same statement. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with (the families) as they continue their healing from such an emotionally taxing process.”

The collapse of the building on Oct. 12, 2019, killed three men — 36-year-old Quinnyon Wimberly, 49-year-old Anthony Floyd Magrette and 63-year-old Jose Ponce Arreola — injured others, damaged nearby property and led to the closure of Canal Street for more than a year.

Following the grand jury’s decision, Magrette’s sisters said in comments to WVUE-TV that the legal system is cruel and they remain without closure after four years of waiting.

Angela Magrette, the victim’s twin, said the family will continue clamoring for justice.

“There’s no way another building’s not going to fall, because nobody was held accountable. It’s going to happen again,” she said.

