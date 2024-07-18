New Mexico Democrats mostly rebuff calls from Democratic governor to address high crime rates

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Democrats in the state legislative majority on Thursday resisted calls by New Mexico’s governor to address the “dangerous intersection” of crime and homelessness, shunning her proposals to enhance criminal penalties, restrict panhandling and expand involuntary detention and treatment for mental health problems.

House Democrats instead advanced a bill to expand pilot programs for voluntary treatment of people with severe mental illness and addiction problems. They embraced one initiative from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a two-term Democrat, that would fund relief and reconstruction in the wake of devastating wildfires that burned through a village in Southern New Mexico in June, along with

“We absolutely have a responsibility to do something about those people who are on the merry-go-round through our court system,” Democratic state Sen. Gerald Ortiz y Pino, of Albuquerque, said as the Legislature convened for a special session. “But the answer isn’t to say we should start putting them in jail, the answer is to say we should start providing services.”

It fell to Republicans in the legislative minority to introduce initiatives from the governor that would provide longer minimum sentences for gun-toting felons, combat fentanyl trafficking, restrict loitering on narrow roadway medians and take aim at organized crime by amending racketeering statutes.

Lujan Grisham convened the special session in efforts to address stubbornly high crime rates. In her proclamation, she talked about a vulnerable segment of society that falls prey to drug and human trafficking. She also repeatedly referenced a “revolving door” within the state’s criminal justice system that has resulted in dangerous individuals and those who need mental health services remaining on the streets.

New Mexico House Speaker Rep. Javier Martínez of Albuquerque, center, speaks at a news conference, Monday, July 15, 2024, in Santa Fe, N.M., to express concerns about proposals by the governor to address high rates of crime. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is calling for a special legislative session and urging lawmakers to consider longer minimum sentences for gun-toting felons, restrictions on panhandling and an expansion of involuntary detention and treatment for mental health problems and addiction. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Morgan Lee

The governor pointed to thousands of cases that have been dismissed in recent years over competency questions, including many involving violent felonies.

“This should be a terrifying environment for anyone,” said Lujan Grisham.

Some leading legislators say the proposals could lead to unintended consequences. Groups that advocate for homeless people and civil rights worry that they would infringe on constitutional rights.

Here are some things to know about the special session:

Crime in Albuquerque

FBI data shows steep drops in every category of violent crime across the U.S. in the first three months of 2024 compared with the same period a year earlier, continuing a downward trend since a coronavirus pandemic surge.

That’s not the case in the Albuquerque metropolitan area — home to roughly one-third of New Mexico residents — where violent crime rates are holding steady at about three times the national average. Criminal cases involving juveniles and guns rose last year, as authorities also grappled with encampments of homeless people on sidewalks and in riverside parks.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said Wednesday that the city cleared 1,000 encampments in June alone and spends $1 million a month on housing vouchers. It’s not enough, he said.

Lujan Grisham said the streets still aren’t safe after lawmakers in February approved modest public safety reforms that extend a waiting period on gun purchases to seven days and give judges an extra opportunity to deny pre-trial bail in dangerous situations.

Involuntary commitment

Several states including California and Tennessee are embracing a more forceful approach to untreated mental illness and addiction issues amid concerns about crime and homelessness.

Lujan Grisham wants legislators to make it easier to place a person involuntarily into treatment. She also wants to give courts and prosecutors more leeway to detain and evaluate criminal defendants when mental competency is in question.

Ben Baker, a senior public safety adviser to the governor, said it’s time to intervene in new ways when a court declares a defendant mentally incompetent.

“Incompetency is determined, they are released and they return for very similar criminal conduct, ad infinitum,” Baker said in a podcast interview with The Santa Fe New Mexican.

The ACLU and other advocacy groups warn that the governor’s initiatives would make it easier to force someone into a locked mental health facility.

Other measure: gun crimes and panhandling

The proposed agenda for the special session also includes enhanced penalties for a convicted felon found in possession of a gun during the commission of another crime.

Another initiative would make it illegal to loiter on narrow medians amid high-speed traffic, responding to a proliferation of urban panhandlers.

Proponents say panhandlers can still exercise free-speech rights to ask for money from sidewalks and other areas. The ban would apply to medians up to 3 feet (1 meter) wide on streets with a 30 mph (45 kph) speed limit.

Democratic state Sen. Katy Duhigg of Albuquerque lambasted the proposal as an unnecessary infringement on civil liberties and an issue that should be left to individual cities.

“We all care about pedestrian fatalities,” she said. “But what his proposal does is it criminalizes things like the pilgrimage to Chimayo” during the Christian Holy Week.

Also under the proposals, state agencies would collect and analyze information on a monthly basis from local law enforcement agencies about crime and any guns involved.

Alternatives

Frustrations are mounting after legislators appropriated more than $800 million over the past three years to address crime, including underlying mental health issues.

State Democratic House speaker Javier Martínez of Albuquerque has said the governor’s approach is uninformed and could backfire.

“We have deep concerns about the potential impact these proposals will have on New Mexicans, especially the most vulnerable among us,” he said at Monday news conference.

___

Associated Press reporter Susan Montoya Bryan in Albuquerque contributed.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.