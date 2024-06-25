Mother of Chicago woman missing in the Bahamas says she’s `deeply concerned’ about her disappearance

CHICAGO (AP) — The mother of a Chicago woman who vanished last week in the Bahamas while attending a yoga retreat says she’s “deeply concerned” about her daughter’s disappearance in the Caribbean nation.

Taylor Casey, 41, was last seen on June 19 at the Sivananda Ashram Yoga Retreat on Paradise Island, Bahamas, according to a news release from her family. The Royal Bahamas Police Force issued a missing person poster on June 21 alerting the public to Casey’s disappearance.

Her mother, Colette Seymore, was traveling on Tuesday with others to Paradise Island and Nassau, the capital of the Bahamas, to meet with local authorities.

“We are deeply concerned for Taylor’s safety and well-being,” she said.

“I believe Taylor is in danger because she was eager to share her yoga retreat experience with others upon her return. Taylor would never disappear like this,” she added in the news release.

Casey has been a yoga practitioner for 15 years and was looking forward to returning to Chicago from her retreat so she could share “her newfound knowledge and experience with others,” the news release states.

An email was sent Tuesday to the Sivananda Ashram Yoga Retreat by The Associated Press, seeking comment on Casey’s disappearance.

Her family is urging anyone with information about her whereabouts to come forward, saying that “every lead is crucial in their efforts to locate her.”

Casey is a light-skinned Black woman who stands about 5-foot-10 inches (1.77 meters) tall, weighs 145 pounds (65 kilograms) and has brown hair and brown eyes.

