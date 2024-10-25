More than 40 dogs killed in fire at rescue group’s kennels in New York

CANTON, N.Y. (AP) — More than 40 dogs were killed Thursday when a fire swept through a rescue organization’s kennels in northern New York, authorities said.

The fire at the No Dogs Left Behind building at the Maple Ridge Kennels in Canton was reported at about 1 a.m. by a person who saw the flames while passing by the property, fire officials said. Flames overran the structure and killed the animals before firefighters could save them, the Canton Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

No Dogs Left Behind said its members were heartbroken.

“Each dog was a member of our family,” the group said in a social media post. “Tragically, they are victims once again. We have no words to express our grief.”

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear and was under investigation by St. Lawrence County officials. No firefighters or other people were injured, authorities said.

The house-like building included kennels inside with a play area outside. No Dogs Left Behind has video on its website showing dogs also running around grassy fields with paths on the large property.

