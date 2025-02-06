Monkey, see: A baby silvered langur goes on view at the Bronx Zoo

NEW YORK (AP) — A new resident is monkeying around at New York’s Bronx Zoo.

The zoo announced Thursday that a male baby silvered langur is now on exhibit. He joined a group of adults of the same species — and brought a splash of bright orange to the depths of winter. Silvered langurs are born with orange coats that turn gray within three to five months.

Formally called Trachypithecus cristatus, the species is native to forests in Brunei, Indonesia, and Malaysia. The International Union for Conservation of Nature lists the creature as “vulnerable,” a step before endangered.

The little langur was born in November at the zoo, which has bred over 100 of these leaf-eating monkeys in the last 40 years.

Video and photos from the zoo show the infant snuggling with some adults, clambering over them and scaling a branch. The baby’s tangerine-colored fur forms a striking contrast with the grown-ups’ gray coats.

He hasn’t been named as yet, the zoo said.

The group is on view at the zoo’s JungleWorld exhibit.

