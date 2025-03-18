Millions of migrants and hundreds of staff impacted by US and other aid cuts, UN agency says

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The United Nations migration agency says it is scaling back or ending projects around the world and firing staff following an “unprecedented” 30% cut in funding led mainly by the United States.

“The reduction in funding has severe impacts on vulnerable migrant communities, exacerbating humanitarian crises and undermining vital support systems for displaced populations,” the International Organization for Migration, based in Geneva, said in a statement on Tuesday.

To deal with the budget cuts, IOM said it will be adjusting its structures, including moving staff to cheaper locations and reducing its headquarters staff by 20%. Over 6,000 employees worldwide will be affected.

“The world is witnessing historic displacement levels, yet funding to address the root causes of displacement is shrinking,” the statement said.

Projects being halted include some in Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo, where millions of people have been displaced by conflict and famine, according to two IOM employees with knowledge of the matter who were not authorized to speak publicly. One said that the affected programs relate to cholera prevention, distribution of emergency shelters and medical care.

The agency, led by American Amy Pope, got more than 40% of its $3.4 billion budget in 2023 from the U.S.

