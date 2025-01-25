Middle East latest: Israel says it won’t complete its withdrawal from Lebanon by Sunday

Israel’s military says it won’t complete its withdrawal from southern Lebanon by Sunday as outlined in its ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah militants.

The confirmation came Saturday while another fragile ceasefire — between Israel and the Hamas militant group — saw a second release of hostages from Gaza and Palestinian prisoners from Israeli custody.

The ceasefire deal for Lebanon gave both sides 60 days to remove their forces from southern Lebanon and for the Lebanese army to move in and secure the area. Israel says Hezbollah and the Lebanese army haven’t met their obligations, while Lebanon accuses the Israeli army of hindering the Lebanese military from taking over.

The truce for Gaza continued as Hamas released four female Israeli soldiers held captive during the 15-month-long war in Gaza in return for 200 Palestinian prisoners in Israel. The next exchange is expected on Feb. 1. The truce also halted the fighting in Gaza for at least six weeks.

But Israel says it won’t allow displaced Palestinians to begin returning to northern Gaza as expected by Sunday, because a civilian hostage who was supposed to be released by Hamas hadn’t been freed on Saturday. Mediators are trying to resolve the dispute.

The war was sparked by Hamas’ attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023 that killed around 1,200 people. The Israel-Hamas war has killed more than 47,000 people in Gaza, according to local health authorities, which don’t distinguish between combatants and civilians.

Here’s the latest:

2-year-old shot dead by Israeli forces in West Bank, Palestinian officials say

NEW YORK — A 2-year-old Palestinian girl was shot and killed by Israeli forces Saturday in the West Bank, Palestinian health officials said, the latest death to rock the territory as Israel stages an offensive there.

The Palestinian health ministry said Laila Al-Khatib, was shot in the head by Israeli forces in the area of Jenin, a city in the northern West Bank where Israeli forces have been operating in recent days.

Israel’s military said it was reviewing the incident. It said its forces had fired at militants who had barricaded themselves behind a structure, and it was aware of reports that an uninvolved civilian had been hurt.

The death comes as Israel has launched a major military operation in the occupied West Bank and suspected Jewish settlers have rampaged through two Palestinian towns. At least 11 Palestinians were killed in Jenin in the latest raid.

Palestinian health officials said another Palestinian man was killed Saturday in Balata, a refugee camp in the Central West Bank.

Released prisoners enter Gaza to joyous crowds

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip — Some of the Palestinian prisoners released as part of the ceasefire in Gaza returned to the territory on Saturday to joyous crowds. They were taken to a hospital for assessment and treatment.

Rana Raef al-Farra, the daughter of one released prisoner, said she was 7 when her father was sentenced 21 years ago. “I am afraid that I will not know him when he gets out, or that he will not know me,” she said.

Some of the released prisoners praised the “resistance” and urged it to continue.

Hamas sending delegation to Cairo to receive released Hamas-affiliated prisoners

BEIRUT — Hamas said in a statement Saturday that a delegation of the group’s officials, led by Mohammad Darwish, the head of its Shura Council, would head to Cairo.

They plan to meet with Egyptian officials and receive Hamas-affiliated Palestinian prisoners who were released in exchange for Israelis held in the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine also announced they were sending delegations to Cairo for the same purpose.

Families of hostages appeal to Trump to pressure Netanyahu to end war, bring home loved ones

TEL AVIV, Israel — Families of hostages who remain in captivity in Gaza are appealing to President Donald Trump to pressure Israel’s prime minister into ending the war and bringing their loved-ones home.

Under the deal, about one third of the hostages are to be released during the six-week first phase. The release of the remaining hostages, along with an end to the war, are to be negotiated during a second phase.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has signaled readiness to return to the war after the first phase is complete, and hard-liners in his coalition have threatened to bring down the government if he does not resume the war.

Israel says it won’t complete withdrawal from Lebanon by Sunday

JERUSALEM — Israel’s military has confirmed that it won’t complete its withdrawal from southern Lebanon by Sunday as outlined in its ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah.

The deal gave both sides 60 days to remove their forces from southern Lebanon and for the Lebanese army to move in and secure the area. Israel says the Hezbollah militant group and the Lebanese army haven’t met their obligations, while Lebanon accuses the Israeli army of hindering the Lebanese military from taking over.

In a statement Saturday, the Israeli military said the agreement is progressing but in some sectors, “it has been delayed and will take slightly longer.”

It said the withdrawal process will continue “in the near future,” but said that displaced residents from towns in southern Lebanon should not return.

White House welcomes the release of 4 more Israeli hostages

WASHINGTON — The White House welcomed the release of four Israeli captives on Saturday, saying their freedom was secured by President Donald Trump and promising to work with Israel for the release of all remaining hostages.

“Today the world celebrates as President Trump secured the release of four more Israeli hostages who were, for far too long, held against their will by Hamas in horrific conditions,” the White House said in a statement.

“The United States will continue with its great partner Israel to push for the release of all remaining hostages and the pursuit of peace throughout the region,” it added.

Palestinians get ready and wait for Israel to allow their return to northern Gaza

WADI GAZA, Gaza Strip — Hundreds of Palestinian families have crowded on the upper edge of southern Gaza, waiting for the Israeli military to allow their return to their homes in the northern half of the coastal enclave.

“I’m waiting, and I’m staying until the morning until they open the road and I return,” said Khalil Abd, from Gaza City. “Open the way for us to return, that’s enough.”

According to the ceasefire deal, the Israeli military had been expected to allow hundreds of thousands of Palestinian to return to northern Gaza through a road that bisects the territory starting Sunday.

But Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the pullback was on hold because of delays in the release of an Israeli civilian woman from captivity in Gaza.

Crowds welcome Palestinians freed from Israeli prisons

RAMALLAH, West Bank — “The people want Hamas,” the crowd chanted as buses carrying dozens of released Palestinian prisoners arrived in the West Bank city of Ramallah.

Israel released a total of 200 Palestinian prisoners and detainees on Saturday in exchange for four young female Israeli soldiers captured in the Oct. 7, 2023, attack, as part of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire. Around 70 of the prisoners were released into Egypt.

In Ramallah, a crowd of thousands cheered and flashed victory signs as the buses arrived. Gaunt-looking prisoners in gray jumpsuits were hoisted onto people’s shoulders.

Israel releases 200 Palestinian prisoners in a Gaza ceasefire deal after Hamas freed 4 soldiers

RAMALLAH, West Bank — Thousands of Palestinians in the West Bank city of Ramallah celebrated the arrival of buses carrying dozens of prisoners released as part of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire.

Israel said it released a total of 200 prisoners after Hamas freed four young, female Israeli soldiers.

The prisoners include 120 who were serving life sentences after being convicted of deadly attacks on Israelis. Around 70 were released into Egypt.

Israel warns Palestinians not to return to northern Gaza

JERUSALEM — The Israeli military is warning Palestinians in Gaza not to return to northern Gaza.

The army’s Arabic spokesman, Avichay Adraee, published a post on social media telling Palestinians not to approach the east-west Netzarim route, which bisects Gaza.

Israel had been expected to open the route by Sunday as part of the latest stage of the ceasefire. But Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the pullback was on hold because of delays in the release of an Israeli civilian woman from captivity in Gaza.

Mediators say they are trying to resolve the dispute.

Some Palestinian prisoners being released will be sent to other Arab countries

RAMALLAH, West Bank — The head of a Palestinian prisoner advocacy group says that some of the 70 convicted militants being transferred to Egypt after their release from Israeli prison will ultimately be sent to other Arab countries.

Abdullah al-Zaghari, the head of the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club, told The Associated Press that Algeria, Tunisia and Turkey have all expressed willingness to receive some of those required to live in exile according to the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

Video shows freed hostages in an Israeli army base

JERUSALEM — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office has released a video showing the freed hostages being welcomed at an army base in southern Israel.

Some of the hostages hugged the female soldiers who greeted them. One of them, Liri Albag, 19, smiled, gave two thumbs-up and made a heart shape with her hands before boarding a van.

Israel’s president welcomes hostages home

JERUSALEM — Israel’s president has welcomed home the four female soldiers released from captivity.

“You are heroes,” President Isaac Herzog said in a post on X.

Herzog wished them healthy recoveries, but says the nation “will not rest” until all hostages return.

Israel releases 70 Palestinian prisoners into Egypt in Gaza ceasefire deal

CAIRO — Egypt’s state-run Qahera TV says Israel has released 70 Palestinian prisoners into Egypt under the Gaza ceasefire deal.

The network says they arrived at the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing with the Gaza Strip.

Hamas had earlier released four female Israeli soldiers. Israel is expected to release a total of 200 Palestinian prisoners or detainees, many of whom will be sent into exile.

Israel says it won’t allow Palestinians to return to northern Gaza until hostage Arbel Yehoud is released

JERUSALEM — Israel says it will not allow Palestinians to return to northern Gaza until Arbel Yehoud, one of the dozens of hostages held by Hamas, is released.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Yehoud was supposed to have been released Saturday as part of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

Hamas had earlier released four female Israeli soldiers.

Israeli army spokesman criticizes Hamas’ display of hostages

TEL AVIV, Israel — Israel’s army spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari says the released hostages are “in our hands” and on their way home.

In a televised statement Saturday, Hagari criticized what he called the “cynical” public display of the young women by Hamas before their release.

He also said that Israel is concerned about the fate of the two youngest hostages — Kfir and Ariel Bibas — and their mother Shiri. Kfir Bibas marked his second birthday in captivity earlier this month.

Hagari says the army is committed to bringing all hostages home.

Palestinians release a list of 200 prisoners to be released from Israel

RAMALLAH, West Bank — Palestinian authorities have released a list of 200 Palestinian prisoners and detainees expected to be released from Israel in exchange for four female Israeli soldiers held by Hamas in Gaza.

The list includes 120 militants serving life sentences after being convicted of deadly attacks against Israelis. The rest are serving lengthy sentences.

The list shows that 70 of the prisoners will not be allowed to return to their homes in the occupied West Bank or Jerusalem and will be required to live in exile. It’s unclear exactly where they will go.

The more notorious militants being released include Mohammad Odeh, 52, and Wael Qassim, 54, both from east Jerusalem. They were accused of carrying out a series of deadly Hamas attacks against Israelis, including a bombing at a cafeteria at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem in 2002 that killed nine people, including five U.S. citizens.

4 female soldiers freed by Hamas as part of Gaza ceasefire are with Israeli forces

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — Four female soldiers freed from captivity in the Gaza Strip are with Israeli forces, the second such release as part of a ceasefire agreement with Hamas.

Israel confirmed it had received the freed hostages on Saturday. The truce, which began Sunday, is aimed at winding down the deadliest and most destructive war ever fought between Israel and the Hamas militant group.

The four Israeli soldiers, Karina Ariev, 20, Daniella Gilboa, 20, Naama Levy, 20, and Liri Albag, 19, were captured in Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack that ignited the war.

