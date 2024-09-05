Michigan newlyweds are charged after groomsman is struck and killed by SUV

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A newlywed couple has been charged in the death of a groomsman who was struck by a vehicle on the wedding day, police in Michigan said.

The groom, James Shirah, was at the wheel when the SUV hit Terry Taylor Jr., 29, in Flint on Aug. 30, police said.

“After the wedding (Taylor) was involved in an argument, which led to him being intentionally struck by a large SUV that was traveling at a high rate of speed,” police said.

Shirah, 22, was charged with second-degree murder. The Genesee County public defender office said Thursday that an attorney hadn’t been assigned yet to the case.

Shirah was being held in jail without bond. The 21-year-old bride was charged with being an accessory. She posted bond Wednesday.

