Massachusetts woman wins $1 million lottery twice in 10 weeks

DORCHESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman has won $1 million twice on lottery tickets in the last 10 weeks.

Christine Wilson, of Attleborough, won the most recent prize on Wednesday playing the “100X Cash” $10 instant ticket game, the state lottery announced.

Wilson decided to receive the winnings in a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes, which she plans to put into savings, the lottery said. She claimed her first prize the same way in February.

She bought her latest winning ticket at Family Food Mart in Mansfield, Massachusetts.

