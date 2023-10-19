Marine killed in homicide at Camp Lejeune; second Marine held for suspected involvement

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (AP) — A Marine was killed in a homicide at Camp Lejeune on Wednesday night and a second Marine was held on suspicion of being involved, the base said.

Base authorities took the Marine into custody at about 10:15 p.m. after an incident that occurred in a barracks room on the North Carolina base earlier in the evening, a statement from the base said.

The statement called the death a homicide and described the other Marine as a suspect but didn’t provide any other details, including how the Marine died.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.