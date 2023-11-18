Man fatally shot while hunting in western New York state

SAVANNAH, N.Y. (AP) — A man on a hunting trip was shot and killed in western New York on Saturday, the first day of the state’s regular deer and bear hunting seasons, authorities said.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said it responded at about 7 a.m. to a report that a hunter had been shot in Savannah, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Rochester. When deputies arrived, they found the man was fatally wounded during a hunting excursion, police said.

The sheriff’s office did not say how the man was shot and had not released his name as of late Saturday afternoon.

The shooting was reported near Route 89, a rural area that includes a firearms training center, an Audubon center and a hiking area.

No other details were released.

The sheriff’s office and state Department of Environmental Conservation police were investigating.

The fatal shooting came three days after state officials, ahead of the first day of big game season, urged hunters to be safety conscious and wear orange or pink so they are more visible.

