Man convicted of trying to arrange the murder of a federal prosecutor

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A jury has convicted a man of trying to arrange the murder of a federal prosecutor in Alabama.

Jurors on Thursday convicted Michael Roman Black, 32, of making a threat to murder a federal official, solicitation to commit murder and making false statements to a federal agent.

Federal prosecutors wrote in a news release that Black, while incarcerated in Hoover, told another inmate about his plan to have one of the federal prosecutors working on his case murdered by two associates “on the outside.” Federal prosecutors said he shared details of who he planned to contact and that he would have them shoot the prosecutor in her car.

Black faces up to 20 years in prison on the solicitation charge, 10 years in prison for the charge of making a threat and five years for the charge of making a false statement. He will be sentenced in December.

A defense lawyer listed for Black did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

