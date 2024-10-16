Man charged in hit-and-run that injured 3 Philadelphia nurses surrenders

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man accused of driving into three nurses and injuring them as they tried to treat a gunshot victim outside a Philadelphia hospital last weekend has turned himself in, city police announced Wednesday.

Authorities had identified Jaadir Goodwyn, 20, of Philadelphia, as a suspect on Tuesday. He’s facing several charges, including aggravated assault by vehicle and reckless endangerment.

Police said Goodwyn was driving a silver Jeep Cherokee and dropped off the shooting victim in the ambulance bay at Penn Presbyterian Hospital about 4:30 a.m. Saturday. He and two other men went inside to get help, and the three nurses and hospital security staff ran outside to help the wounded man.

When Goodwyn and his passengers spotted a police car arriving, they got back in the Jeep and sped off, striking the three nurses and the gunshot victim, police said.

One nurse, a 36-year-old man who had facial injuries and internal bleeding, remained hospitalized Wednesday in critical condition. The two other nurses — a 51-year-old man with head and back injuries and a 37-year-old man who injured his legs — are both hospitalized in stable condition.

The 28-year-old gunshot victim also remained hospitalized in critical condition.

The vehicle involved in the hit-and-run was later found in nearby Upper Darby. Evidence found inside the vehicle, along with surveillance video and witness statements led investigators to Goodwyn, police said. It wasn’t known Wednesday if Goodwyn had an attorney who could speak for him.

Authorities have not said if they are also looking for the two men who were with Goodwyn or if they could face charges.

