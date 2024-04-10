Man arrested in connection with device that exploded outside Alabama attorney general’s office

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Federal authorities have arrested a man they said placed an explosive device outside the Alabama attorney general’s office in February.

Kyle Benjamin Douglas Calvert, 26, of Irondale, Alabama, was arrested Wednesday on charges of malicious use of an explosive and possession of an unregistered destructive device, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

Authorities said a device was detonated in downtown Montgomery outside the Alabama attorney general’s office in the early morning hours of Feb. 24. No injuries or significant damage to nearby buildings was reported. The device exploded about 3:42 a.m. on a Saturday.

“Thanks to the work of the FBI and our state and local law enforcement partners, this defendant is being held accountable for allegedly detonating an explosive device outside of the Alabama Attorney General’s Office,” Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in a statement. “The Justice Department has no tolerance for acts of violence targeting those who serve the public.”

Court records were not immediately available to show if Calvert has an attorney to speak on his behalf. Calvert was scheduled for his initial appearance on Wednesday afternoon in federal court in Montgomery.

A news release from the U.S. attorney’s office did not discuss a possible motive. However, Marshall in a statement that “I think it is safe to say that this was not a random act of violence.”

“My staff and I are breathing a collective sigh of relief this morning knowing that this individual has been taken off the streets,” Marshall said.

