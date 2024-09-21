Man accused in shootings near homeless encampments in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A man has been charged in shootings near Minneapolis homeless encampments that killed one man and injured another.

Anthony Jones, 36, was charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of attempted second-degree murder, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said in a news release on Friday.

Jones also is under investigation for another killing that happened Wednesday, the same day as the other shootings, the news release said.

Jones is jailed and didn’t have a listed attorney on Saturday.

Police used surveillance video to identify Jones as the person who fatally shot a man at point-blank range. Additional investigation connected him to the other “targeted” shootings in the same area of south Minneapolis, the news release said.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said the shooting spree ”does not appear to have been targeted at the broader unhoused community,” but called the attacks “horrifying.”

“Everyone deserves to feel safe, housed or not, and our office will work to ensure that they do,” Moriarty said in the news release.

