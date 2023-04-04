Last of 5 wounded students released from Michigan hospital

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A hospital has released the last of five students who were wounded in February in a shooting at Michigan State University, police said Tuesday.

The student was in critical condition for weeks at Sparrow Hospital but was stable when transported to another facility, MSU police said on Twitter. No other details were released.

Besides the five wounded students, three others were killed Feb. 13 when a gunman fired inside two campus buildings.

The shooter, Anthony McRae, killed himself miles away when confronted by police that night.

MSU Union, where one student was killed, reopened Monday. Berkey Hall, an academic building where the other two were killed, remains closed.

“It still doesn’t feel real,” freshman Omarr Jones told The Detroit News during a stop for food at the Union. “It’s still kind of hard to believe it took place in the spot that we visited so frequently.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.