Jury deliberation begins in the trial over Memphis rapper Young Dolph’s killing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jurors in the trial over the killing of rapper Young Dolph began deliberating on Thursday after hearing testimony from a Memphis man that his death was part of a feud between rival record labels.

Cornelius Smith testified that rapper Yo Gotti’s brother, Anthony “Big Jook” Mims, had put out a $100,000 hit on Young Dolph and had also put bounties on all the artists at Young Dolph’s record label, Paper Route Empire. Smith said he and co-defendant Justin Johnson set out on the morning of Nov. 17, 2021, “looking for somebody” and “didn’t know who we were going to catch.”

They knew that Young Dolph and some of his artists were participating in a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway, so they were heading in that direction when they saw Young Dolph’s car. They followed him to a Memphis cookie shop and opened fire in broad daylight, Smith said. Young Dolph was hit 22 times and died at the scene.

Deputy District Attorney Paul Hagerman, in opening statements, told jurors that Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr., was determined to make it on his own as an artist, and also with his own label.

“Trying to make it on your own can create enemies,” Hagerman said.

Photo evidence is displayed during the murder trial of Justin Johnson, accused of killing rapper Young Dolph, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, Pool) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/George Walker IV

He noted that Cocaine Muzik Group (now known as Collective Music Group), a rival record label founded by Yo Gotti, wanted Young Dolph to work for them, but he turned them down. Young Dolph later wrote diss tracks directed at the label, its artists, and its “number two person,” Big Jook. Big Jook was shot and killed outside a restaurant earlier this year.

Johnson is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and being a felon in possession of gun. Smith is also charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

In addition to Smith’s testimony, prosecutors presented a mountain of circumstantial evidence, including from surveillance cameras and Johnson’s own cell phone.

Johnson has pleaded not guilty, and defense attorney Luke Evans said in closing arguments that the videos only prove that someone wearing similar clothing to Johnson shot Young Dolph. Evans told the jury Smith would say anything to try to save himself.

“Cornelius Smith is lying from start to finish,” Evans said.

Evans also noted that Smith’s fingerprints were found in the getaway car but Johnson’s were not. And he said there was “no proof that Justin Johnson got a penny,” while Smith testified he received $800 before he was arrested and his defense attorney later received another $50,000.

Hagerman countered that the video and cell phone evidence corroborated Smith’s story. They included calls between Smith and Johnson shortly before the killing and a call between Johnson and Big Jook immediately after.

Also testifying was Jermarcus Johnson, who pleaded guilty in June 2023 to three counts of serving as an accessory after the killing by helping Smith and Justin Johnson, his half-brother. Jermarcus Johnson has acknowledged helping the two communicate by cellphone while they were on the run from authorities. He has not been sentenced.

Hernandez Govan, whom Smith identified as a go-between with Big Jook, has pleaded not guilty to organizing the killing.

Loller contributed from Nashville, Tenn.

