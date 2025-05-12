Jury begins hearing opening statements in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ sex trafficking trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors and defense lawyers began summarizing their cases Monday in the Sean “Diddy” Combs sex trafficking trial, shortly after they settled on the jury that will eventually render judgement on the hip-hop icon.

The proceedings in Manhattan began with prosecutors and the defense rejecting several candidates for the 12-person jury, which also includes six alternates. Testimony will begin after the sides present their opening statements.

Combs, wearing a white sweater, entered the packed courtroom shortly before 9 a.m., hugged his lawyers and gave a thumbs up to supporters seated behind him. Earlier, the line to get into the courthouse stretched down the block. Combs’ mother and some of his children were escorted past the crowd and brought straight into the building.

Combs, 55, pleaded not guilty to a five-count indictment that could land him in prison for at least 15 years if he is convicted on all charges. He has been held at a federal jail in Brooklyn since his arrest in September.

Lawyers for the three-time Grammy winner say prosecutors are wrongly trying to make a crime out of a party-loving lifestyle that may have been indulgent, but was not illegal.

Prosecutors say Combs coerced women into drugged-up group sexual encounters, then kept them in line through violence. He is accused of choking, hitting, kicking and dragging women, often by the hair.

Before jury selection was completed, both sides struck the maximum number of potential choices they were allowed, with the defense dismissing 10 and prosecutors eliminating six. U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian rejected defense lawyers’ claims that the prosecution was being discriminatory by striking seven Black people from the jury, saying Assistant U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey had given “race-neutral reasons.”

Subramanian told jurors that the court would shield their identities from public view, a common practice in federal cases to keep juries anonymous, particularly in sensitive, high-profile matters where juror safety is a concern.

Combs’ former girlfriend, the R&B singer Cassie, is expected to be among the trial’s early witnesses.

She filed a lawsuit in 2023 saying Combs had subjected her to years of abuse, including beatings and rape. The lawsuit was settled within hours of its filing, but it touched off a law enforcement investigation and was followed by dozens of lawsuits from people making similar claims.

Prosecutors plan to show jurors video a security camera video of Combs beating Cassie in the hallway of a Los Angeles hotel in 2016.

Jurors may also see recordings of events called “Freak Offs,” where prosecutors say women had sex with male sex workers while Combs filmed them. The indictment said the events sometimes lasted days and participants required IV-drips to recover.

Combs’ attorney, Marc Agnifilo, has said that the Bad Boy Records founder was “not a perfect person” and was undergoing therapy, including for drug use, before his arrest.

But he and other lawyers for Combs have argued that any group sex was consensual and any violence was an aberration.

After the video of Combs assaulting Cassie in the hotel aired on CNN last year, Combs apologized and said he took “full responsibility” for his actions. “I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now.”

The Associated Press doesn’t generally identify people who say they are victims of sexual abuse unless they come forward publicly, as Cassie, whose legal name is Casandra Ventura, has done.

The trial is expected to last at least eight weeks.

___

Associated Press writer Dave Collins in Hartford, Connecticut, contributed to this report.

