Juan Soto introduced by Mets at Citi Field after striking record $765 million, 15-year deal

NEW YORK (AP) — Juan Soto put on a New York Mets jersey and cap for the first time Thursday after his record $765 million, 15-year contract was finalized and talked about what made the difference in his decision.

“They showed me a lot of love. … How they’re going to make it comfortable for me,” he said. “That’s one of the things I was looking for.”

Soto was introduced at Citi Field a day after his deal was finalized.

Speaking in the Piazza 31 Club, he was flanked by Mets owner Steve Cohen, president of baseball operations David Stearns and his agent, Scott Boras.

“They always talk about family. They always talk about stick(ing) together,” Soto said. “That’s one of the things that opened my eyes.”

New York Mets' Juan Soto, second from right, poses with agent Scott Boras, right, the Mets president of baseball operations David Stearn, second from left and Mets owner Steven Cohen, left, during a baseball news conference, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Franklin II

Security men in gray suits wearing earpieces were off to the side.

Soto walked in led by Boras, wearing a dark suit, black turtle neck shirt and gold chain with his No. 22.

“I’m excited by the Mets future,” Cohen said. “I think this accelerates our goal of winning championships.”

Soto chose the Mets’ offer on Sunday, deciding to leave the Yankees after helping them reach the World Series in his only season in the Bronx.

“I want to thank Juan and Scott for believing in what we’re building here,” Cohen said.

The 26-year-old’s contract value eclipsed Shohei Ohtani’s $700 million, 10-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers last December. Its length topped Fernando Tatis Jr.’s $340 million, 14-year agreement with San Diego that runs through 2034.

Soto has the right to become a free agent again after five years, but the Mets can void that right by adding $40 million to the final 10 years of the deal and raising the total to $805 million.

“Juan has embodied the fun and focus, the energy and passion that reflects our values as an organization and a team,” Stearns said.

Soto batted .288 with 41 homers, 109 RBIs and 129 walks this year. The 26-year-old has a .285 batting average with 201 homers, 592 RBIs and 769 walks over seven major league seasons with Washington, San Diego and the Yankees.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.