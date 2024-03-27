Jill Biden wrote children’s book about her White House cat, Willow, that will be published in June

Jill Biden has written a children’s picture book about her White House cat, Willow, that will be published in June.

Simon & Schuster announced Wednesday that “Willow the White House Cat” tells the story of how the short-haired tabby ended up at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

Aides previously had said the cat impressed Jill Biden after it jumped on stage as she spoke at a Pennsylvania farm during the 2020 presidential campaign. Biden later adopted the cat and named it after her hometown of Willow Grove, Pennsylvania.

“As Willow bounds from room to room, exploring history in her new home, she learns quickly about all of the incredible people who make the ‘People’s House’ run,” the first lady said in the publisher’s announcement. “They welcomed Willow with love and care, just as they did Joe and me, the First Families who came before us, and all of the people who step foot into this home.

“Making many new friends along the way, Willow’s journey gives the world a ‘cats-eye’ view of all the ins and outs of America’s most famous address,” she said.

FILE - Willow, the Biden family's new pet cat, wanders around the White House on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2022 in Washington. Jill Biden has written a children's picture book about her White House cat, Willow, that will be published in June. Simon & Schuster announced Wednesday, March 27, 2024, that “Willow the White House Cat” tells the story of how the short-haired tabby ended up at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. (Erin Scott/The White House via AP, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Erin Scott

Willow, now 4 years old, is the only Biden pet still living at the White House. They have had three German shepherd dogs. Champ died in 2021, and Major and later Commander were sent away after exhibiting aggressive behavior, including biting Secret Service personnel and members of the White House staff.

Presidential pets are an enduring source of public fascination and often the subject of books. George H.W. Bush’s dog, Millie, “opined” on her White House life in “Millie’s Book,” and first lady Hillary Clinton wrote a book about the letters that were sent to her family pets, cat Socks and dog Buddy. Books have also been written about President Barack Obama’s white-chested Portuguese water dog, Bo.

“Willow the White House Cat” will be published by Paula Wiseman Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster Children’s Publishing. It was co-written with award-winning author Alyssa Satin Capucilli and illustrated by acclaimed artist Kate Berube. Jill Biden will donate proceeds from sales of the book to charities that support military dogs.

The first lady’s previous children’s titles are “Don’t Forget, God Bless Our Troops” and “Joey: The Story of Joe Biden.” She published her memoir, “Where the Light Enters,” in 2019.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.