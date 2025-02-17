Israel says its forces will remain in 5 Lebanon locations after Tuesday’s withdrawal deadline

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s military says its forces will remain in five strategic locations in southern Lebanon after Tuesday’s deadline for their withdrawal under a ceasefire with the Hezbollah militant group, as Lebanon’s government expressed frustration over another delay.

A separate ceasefire in Gaza was also in doubt as the region marked 500 days of Israel’s war with Hamas, while Israel and the United States send conflicting signals over whether they want the truce to continue. Talks on the ceasefire’s second phase are yet to start.

Military spokesperson Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani said the five locations in Lebanon provide vantage points or are located across from communities in northern Israel, where about 60,000 Israelis are still displaced. He said the “temporary measure” was approved by the U.S.-led body monitoring the truce, which earlier was extended by three weeks.

Under the agreement, Israeli forces should withdraw from a buffer zone in southern Lebanon that would be patrolled by the Lebanese army and U.N. peacekeepers. The ceasefire has held since taking effect in November.

Israel is committed to a withdrawal in “the right way, in a gradual way, and in a way that the security of our civilians is kept,” Shoshani told reporters.

Relatives and supporters of Israelis held hostage in the Gaza Strip, block a freeway during a protest demanding their release from Hamas captivity as they mark 500 days of the Israel-Hamas war in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Oded Balilty

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun told reporters the ceasefire “must be respected,” saying “the Israeli enemy cannot be trusted.” He said Lebanese officials were working diplomatically to achieve the Israeli withdrawal, “and I will not accept that a single Israeli remains on Lebanese territory.”

Hezbollah began firing rockets, drones and missiles into Israel the day after Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack out of Gaza ignited the war there. The Israel-Hezbollah conflict boiled over into all-out war in September as Israel carried out massive waves of airstrikes and killed most of the militant group’s senior leaders.

Earlier on Monday, an Israeli drone targeted a car in Lebanon’s southern port city of Sidon, the deepest strike inside Lebanese territory since the ceasefire took effect. Israel said it targeted Muhammad Shaheen, the head of Hamas’ operations in Lebanon. AP video there showed a charred vehicle.

“Now the fear has come back to people,” said Ahmed Sleim, a Sidon resident, who worried about a return to war.

500 days of war in Gaza

Israelis held protests across the country calling for the Gaza ceasefire to be extended so that more hostages abducted in the Oct. 7 attack can be freed.

The ceasefire’s first phase ends in less than two weeks, and negotiations on the more difficult second phase — which would release more hostages and see the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza — should have started two weeks ago.

“All I care about, all I want, is for my friends to return. There were six of us living in unbearable conditions” Ohad Ben Ami, a hostage released a week and a half ago, told Israeli President Isaac Herzog. Families have wept as they described hungry loved ones barefoot or in chains.

Hamas is gradually releasing 33 hostages in the current phase in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. Israeli forces have pulled back from most parts of Gaza and allowed a surge of humanitarian aid.

In the second phase, Hamas would release over 70 remaining hostages — around half believed to be dead — in exchange for more Palestinian prisoners and a lasting ceasefire.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump ‘s administration say they are committed to the eradication of Hamas and the return of all hostages. Those goals are widely seen as incompatible.

The militant group, though weakened, remains in control of Gaza. Hamas has said it is willing to relinquish power to other Palestinians but will not accept any occupying force.

Israel welcomes Trump’s proposal

Now Trump has called for Gaza’s population of over 2 million to be permanently relocated to other countries and for the United States to take ownership of the territory. Israel has welcomed the plan, while Palestinians and Arab nations have rejected it. Rights groups and experts say the proposal, if implemented, would likely violate international law.

Hamas-led militants in their Oct. 7 attack killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducted around 250. More than half of the hostages have been returned, while eight have been rescued in military operations.

Israel’s air and ground war has killed over 48,000 Palestinians, more than half of them women and children, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which does not say how many were combatants. The war destroyed vast areas of Gaza and at its height had displaced around 90% of the population.

“Everything is destroyed, nothing is left in Gaza, Gaza is not fit for life,” one resident, Mohammed Barash, said while reflecting on 500 days of war.

Settlement expansion is set to accelerate

A watchdog opposed to Jewish settlements on Palestinian territory said Israel has issued a tender for the construction of nearly 1,000 additional settler homes in the occupied West Bank.

The anti-settlement group Peace Now said the 974 new settler housing units would allow the population of the Efrat settlement to expand by 40% and further block the development of the nearby Palestinian city of Bethlehem.

Hagit Ofran, who leads the group’s settlement monitoring, said construction can begin after the contracting process and issuing of permits, which could take another year at least.

There was no immediate Israeli government comment.

500,000 settlers in the West Bank

Israel has built well over 100 settlements across the West Bank, ranging from hilltop outposts to fully developed suburban communities. Over 500,000 settlers live in the West Bank, home to about 3 million Palestinians.

The settlers have Israeli citizenship. Palestinians live under military rule, with the Western-backed Palestinian Authority administering population centers.

Israel captured the West Bank, along with the Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem, in the 1967 Mideast war. The Palestinians want them for their future state and view the settlements as a major obstacle to peace, a position with wide international support.

Trump lent unprecedented support to the settlements during his previous term. Israel also steadily expanded settlements during Democratic administrations, which were more critical but rarely took any action to curb them.

Abou AlJoud reported from Beirut. Associated Press reporter Wafaa Shurafa in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip, contributed to this report.

