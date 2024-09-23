Israel-Hamas war latest: Israel launches hundreds of deadly airstrikes on southern Lebanon

Israel carried out hundreds of airstrikes in southern Lebanon on Monday, killing at least 100 people, as the Israeli military called on residents to immediately evacuate places where it claimed the Hezbollah militant group stores weapons.

Separately, Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip killed eight Palestinians, including five children, on Monday morning, according to Palestinian medical officials.

Residents of different villages in southern Lebanon posted photos on social media that they said showed their towns that were being struck. The Israeli military said it was attacking targets related to Hezbollah.

The wave of airstrikes came after a tense day in which Hezbollah fired over 100 rockets into northern Israel, with some landing near the city of Haifa.

Hezbollah’s rockets were in response to an Israeli airstrike on a Beirut suburb on Friday that killed a top Hezbollah military commander and more than a dozen members, along with civilians including women and children.

Smoke rises from an Israeli airstrike on Khiam village, as seen from Marjayoun town, south Lebanon, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Hussein Malla

Last week, thousands of communications devices, used mainly by Hezbollah members, exploded in different parts of Lebanon, killing 39 people and wounding nearly 3,000. Lebanon blamed the attacks on Israel, but Israel did not confirm or deny its responsibility.

Here’s the latest:

Thousands flee southern Lebanon

BEIRUT — Thousands of people are leaving south Lebanon and heading north after Israel intensified airstrikes on Monday, leaving 100 people dead and hundreds wounded.

In the southern port city of Sidon, the main north-south highway was packed with cars heading north in the direction of the capital Beirut.

Following a Cabinet meeting in Beirut Monday, Minister of Environment Nasser Yassin told reporters that some schools are being prepared in Mount Lebanon to receive those fleeing.

It was the biggest wave of displacement since the summer 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war, when hundreds of thousands fled their homes in the south.

Death toll in Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon rises to 100

BEIRUT — Lebanese authorities say 100 people have been killed in Israeli airstrikes in what would be the deadliest day in Lebanon in nearly a year of fighting against the Hezbollah militant group.

The Lebanese Health Ministry said more than 400 others were wounded in the strikes in southern Lebanon on Monday.

It said among them were women, children, and paramedics.

At least 50 killed and over 300 wounded in Israeli airstrikes, Lebanon says

BEIRUT — Lebanon’s Health Ministry says a wave of Israeli airstrikes on Monday has killed at least 50 and wounded more than 300 people.

The ministry said that the toll was preliminary as airstrikes intensified around noon and women and children were among the dead.

The airstrikes hit wide areas in southern and northeastern Lebanon. Israel’s military said it struck 300 targets across Lebanon linked to the militant group Hezbollah.

Lebanon’s prime minister calls on UN to ‘deter the aggression’

BEIRUT — Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister on Monday called Israel’s wave of airstrikes “a genocide in every sense of the word.”

Najib Mikati made the comments at the start of a Cabinet meeting in Beirut in which he said that Israel’s airstrikes aim to destroy Lebanon’s towns and villages.

Mikati said that the Lebanese government is calling on the United Nations, the U.N. Security Council and world nations to “deter the aggression.”

Israeli strikes kill 1 and wound others in Lebanon, report says

BEIRUT — Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency says Israeli airstrikes on different parts of Lebanon on Monday killed at least one person and wounded others.

The airstrikes hit the heights of the central province of Byblos for the first time since exchanges along the Lebanon-Israel border began in early October, NNA said. A security official confirmed the airstrike in the village of Almat.

Also targeted by the early morning airstrikes were the northeastern Baalbek and Hermel regions where a shepherd was killed and two members of his family were wounded in the fields of the village of Bodai, NNA said. It added that four other people were also wounded in Bodai and were all taken to hospitals in the area.

NNA also said that 11 people were wounded in the southern village of Aitaroun, including 1 in serious condition.

China urges its citizens in Lebanon and Israel to leave as soon as possible or move to safe areas

BEIJING — China is urging its citizens in Lebanon and Israel to evacuate or move to safe areas as the conflict between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah is escalating.

Chinese citizens in Lebanon should take commercial flights to return to China or otherwise leave Lebanon as soon as possible for their own safety, the Consular Department of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement posted on social media platform WeChat on Monday.

“Those who need to continue to stay in Lebanon should remain highly vigilant, effectively strengthen their security precautions and emergency preparedness and avoid going to high-risk areas and sensitive areas in the south,” the statement read.

On Sunday, the Chinese Embassy in Israel cautioned its citizens in the country to be prepared for any potential attacks including by missiles, rockets and drones. It added that Chinese people were advised against traveling to Israel and entering high-risk areas in the country’s north.

Israel calls on Lebanese to leave homes where Hezbollah stores arms

JERUSALEM — The Israeli military has called on people in southern Lebanon to immediately evacuate homes and other buildings where Hezbollah stores weapons and says it is carrying out “extensive strikes” against the militant group.

Monday’s announcement was the first warning of its kind in nearly a year of low-level conflict along the border.

Lebanese media reported that residents received text messages urging them to move away from any building where Hezbollah stores arms until further notice.

“If you are in a building housing weapons for Hezbollah, move away from the village until further notice,” the Arabic message reads, according to Lebanese media.

It was not immediately clear how many people would be affected by the Israeli orders. Communities on both sides of the border have largely emptied out because of the near-daily exchanges of fire.

Israel has accused Hezbollah of transforming entire communities in the south into militant bases, with hidden rocket launchers and other infrastructure. That could lead it to wage an especially heavy bombing campaign, even if no ground forces move in.

Israel carried out dozens of airstrikes on southern Lebanon early Monday.

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip kill 8 Palestinians, including 5 children

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — Palestinian medical officials say Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip have killed eight Palestinians, including five children.

A girl and her parents were killed in a strike on a school sheltering displaced people in central Gaza early Monday. The girl’s two siblings were wounded.

Israel has struck several such schools-turned-shelters, saying militants hide out in them.

Another strike hit a home near the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the central town of Deir al-Balah, killing a mother and her four children, aged 4 to 8.

The casualties from both strikes were described in hospital records, and an Associated Press reporter saw the bodies.

Israel says it tries to avoid harming civilians but rarely comments on individual strikes.

Gaza’s Health Ministry says over 41,000 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the war. It does not say how many were fighters. It says a little over half were women and children.

The war began when Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting around 250. Around 100 of the captives are still being held in Gaza, and a third of them are believed to be dead.

Australia announces more aid for Gaza

CANBERRA, Australia — Australia has announced it will provide an additional 10 million Australian dollars ($6.8 million) in aid to Gaza, bringing the total since the Israel-Hamas war began on Oct. 7 last year to AU$82.5 million ($56.2 million).

A government statement said on Monday the new money would focus on women and children. It would be provided through the United Nations Population Fund, a sexual and reproductive health agency, and the U.N. agency responsible for aiding children, UNICEF.

“Australia continues to push for safe, rapid and unimpeded humanitarian assistance to people in desperate need, and for all aid workers to be protected,” the statement said.

A new crisis for displaced Palestinians: flooding

MUWASI, Gaza Strip — As the first rain of the cool season starts to fall in the Gaza Strip, displaced Palestinians living in the sprawling Muwasi tent camp are struggling to cope with flooding that is exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

Some children are entertained by the novelty of walking barefoot in the ankle-deep water, but their parents are less amused. The adults try to save what they can from their family’s tents. One mother tries to dry her temporary home with a mop.

“We woke up in the morning to find the tents with rainwater pouring on us, and water from the streets entering on us,” said Rana Goza’t, a displaced person from Gaza City. “This is the beginning of winter. What will happen in the coming days?”

Suhail Al-Barawi, a displaced person from Beit Lahiya, was helping to build sand barriers to prevent more flooding in the camp.

“People wish for rain,” he said, “and we say, ‘Oh God, do not give us rain.’”

The nearly yearlong war between Israel and Hamas has displaced 90% of Palestinians in Gaza, according to the United Nations.

Israel defense minister praises air strikes in Beirut

Israel’s defense minister says recent attacks on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon are a step toward facilitating the return of displaced Israelis to their homes in the north of the country.

Speaking Sunday evening after visiting the military’s Northern Command headquarters, Yoav Gallant described the recent air strikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut as “significant, important and powerful.”

He says Israel will take all necessary measures to ensure “the safe return of Israel’s northern communities to their homes.”

Israeli attacks since Friday have killed dozens in Lebanon, including a veteran Hezbollah commander. Hezbollah responded with more than 100 missile attacks in northern Israel early Sunday, sending hundreds of thousands of Israelis into air raid shelters.

Gallant says: “The past week has been the most difficult in the history of Hezbollah’s existence —especially over the past day.”

