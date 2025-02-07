ICC condemns sanctions by Trump administration and pledges to continue its work

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The International Criminal Court on Friday called on its member states to stand up against sanctions imposed by President Donald Trump, saying the move was an attempt to “harm its independent and impartial judicial work.”

The White House issued the executive order on Thursday in response to what it called “illegitimate and baseless actions targeting America and our close ally Israel.” It was referring to the arrest warrant the ICC issued last year for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over alleged war crimes in Gaza.

The Hague-based court said it “condemns” the move. “The Court stands firmly by its personnel and pledges to continue providing justice and hope to millions of innocent victims of atrocities across the world,” the court said in a statement.

“We call on our 125 States Parties, civil society and all nations of the world to stand united for justice and fundamental human rights,” it said.

