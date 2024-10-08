Hezbollah leader says more Israelis will be displaced as it expands attacks

BEIRUT (AP) — Hezbollah’s acting leader says more Israelis will be displaced as the militant group expands its rocket fire deeper into Israel.

In a defiant statement televised on Tuesday, acting leader Sheikh Naim Kassem said Hezbollah’s capabilities are still intact despite weeks of heavy Israeli airstrikes and that it has replaced slain commanders.

