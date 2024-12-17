Harassment investigation clears Navajo president and stokes new wave of political upheaval

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Political turmoil erupted within one of the largest Native American tribes in the U.S. as the attorney general for the Navajo Nation announced that an investigation had cleared the tribal president of sexual harassment allegations by the vice president.

Even as results of the investigation were announced Monday, Navajo Nation Attorney General Ethel Branch was removed from office by the Navajo Nation Council in a 13-6 vote without public discussion or a reason outlined in the legislation.

The tribe has been mired in political upheaval since April, when Navajo Vice President Richelle Montoya publicly outlined allegations of intimidation and sexual harassment against President Buu Nygren, stemming from interactions at an August 2023 meeting in Nygren’s office.

Outside counsel investigated the allegations and found the incident doesn’t constitute sexual harassment under tribal policies and is not a crime under tribal law, according to an excerpt of the findings.

Nygren expressed vindication and described a “need to heal from this and focus on moving forward.” But he also warned that the removal of the attorney general without a clear explanation sends a message of political instability, with implications for major government ventures.

FILE - Richelle Montoya, the first woman to be elected as Navajo Nation vice president, thanks the crowd for its support after election results were posted on Nov. 8, 2022, in Window Rock, Ariz. (AP Photo/William C. Weaver IV, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/William C. Weaver IV

Branch, a Harvard-educated attorney who served a previous stint as attorney general under Navajo President Russell Begaye, recently worked on a proposed settlement that would ensure water rights for the Navajo Nation and two others tribes in the drought-stricken Southwest and regulations aimed at safe transportation of radioactive materials across the reservation.

Navajo Vice President Michelle Montoya said she is eager to read the full investigative report once it’s released publicly. She said she’s heard from an “avalanche” of people who have endured harassing behavior in tribal government workplace settings.

“Then I’ll know what definition they utilized to say that I wasn’t sexually harassed,” Montoya told The Associated Press. “I do know that the Council and the people of the Navajo Nation have been frustrated with this investigation.”

Branch said she was “satisfied that no rock was left unturned in the search for evidence of any potential wrongdoing” in the harassment investigation by outside counsel.

“I do not believe it is in the best interest of the (Navajo) Nation to continue spending the Nation’s money on allegations that, even if taken as true, would not amount to any violation of Navajo law,” Branch said. “I encourage any Navajo employee who feels they have been subjected to sexual harassment to report it.”

But Branch also announced the termination of contracts with the law firm for outside counsel in the harassment probe, expressing frustration at an “inordinate delay” in completion of the investigation that “exacerbated the instability in Navajo government that the allegations induced.”

